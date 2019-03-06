Speech to Text for Local Emergency Management teams prepare to help

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

emergency management teams across the state are working to help people in lee county. that includes the limestone county emergency management team. waay 31's scottie kay was in limestone county today where she spoke with emergency officials about how they'd like to help. limestone county emergency management officials tell me they're more than happy to go down and help in lee county, but first, they've got to focus on the issues here at home. rita white, limestone county ema director "our first thought was, 'do we need to go down there?'" limestone county emergency management director rita white has had her fair share of dealing with disasters, but her heart still hurts every time one happens, like the tornadoes in lee county. rita white, limestone county ema director "we've been there. i know what they're going through. i know what the ema staff is going through. and then, the victims and their families, i just feel for them." in this case, it's personal for white. rita white, limestone county ema director "i have a cousin who actually saw the tornado. i have some cousins down there, so yeah, my heart definitely goes out to them." white was the emergency management agency director when an ef 5 tornado swept through limestone county back on april 27, 20-11 killing 4 people. she said a woman from lee county's emergency management team came to help. rita white, limestone county ema director "she stayed here about three weeks and was a huge help to us. she had a lot of experience and she was just a tremendous asset for us here." which is why white wants to return the favor. rita white, limestone county ema director "if they need personnel, staff for the eoc, we have a few generators we could take, some lighting, that kind of thing." members of the community are happy to hear white and her team are ready to assist their fellow alabamians. david tubbs, lives in limestone county "people who have had experience like our local ema has had, and people that know what they're doing and how to go about it, really make a huge difference. so, to be able to go down there and just help those folks manage the recovery efforts, it's going to be so important and i'm proud of our local ema." . but first, white says they have to make sure everything is a- okay in limestone county before they can hit the road. rita white, limestone county ema director "once we get our flooding damage and all that together and kind of see what we have here, then we may look at going." reporting in limestone county, scottie kay, waay 31 news. white tells waay 31 lee county asked them for extra hands at their emergency operations center. she'll let us know if they