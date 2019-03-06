Speech to Text for Damage to Spring Park

park in tuscumbia took a major hit from flooding and now the city is trying to assess the damage to their beloved park. this is video from waay 31 skytracker shot last week of spring park - and this is even after the flood waters started to recede. city officials tell us the parks carousel, roller coaster, and train will need repairs to fix all the damage. waay31's breken terry joins us live in spring park with more problems flood waters have caused, breken? i am here in spring park. these picnic tables weigh about 200 pounds and the park lost five of them when swift currents flood the park. the parks and recreation director tells me they've had to cancel all school trips to the park for the month of march and are starting to clean up the flood damage. flannagan- my daughter was married here. we come and bring our grandchildren. teresa flannagan says spring park is the focal point of tuscumbia and it broke her heart to see the floodwaters get so high. flannagan- i would just picture things underwater that i've seen down here for years and i would just see things in my mind of what it could be ruining with the water and everything. the floodwaters have gone down now, but parks and recreation director joel kendrick took us around to see the damage. kendrick- it was 53 inches from the pavement right here. all of the decking on the carousel will have to be replaced and water got into the train station, rising over the carts. kendrick- all the electronics have to be dried out and checked some of the parts might have to be replaced. same with the roller coaster all of the control panels were totally submerged. kendrick tells us most of the buildings were partially submerged too. they have been able to clean up some debris and for flannagan she just hopes the park will get back to normal. flannagan- i'm hoping personally everything gets taken care of and it gets back to the spring park we remember.