Speech to Text for Local Firefighters Collecting Donations

are bringing by. these are just a few of the items people have sent in -- in one day! cases of water...clothes.. . and toiletries -- all from people in the area and even out of state! volunteer firefighters tell me they didn't expect such an overwhelming response. danielle watson, hazel green volunteer fire department "excited. to see how everyone is helping pulling together and that all of these people, whether their name is out there or not, they're going to make a difference in this community's life." the hazel green volunteer fire department has pounds of items to take down to beauregard on monday. in just one day, they're reaching the max of what they can collect. but firefighters tell me they'll deliver everything. danielle watson, works for hazel green volunteer fire department "they will go. if we can't do it one trip, well have to plan a second one, but the plan is to take it all." the flint river baptist church is collecting non-perishable items, and things like diapers and toothbrushes, to send with firefighters. marcus elliott, nexgen pastor at flint river church "whether it's at the fire department or here, we can keep them until it's needed. they won't be back where they need to be in a couple of weeks." cassie smith stopped by wednesday to deliver baby supplies she ordered online. she'll also open her wallet and give cash, because it's all about community. cassie smith, donated to lee county victims "you never know, we might be in that situation and need help, so it makes you feel good and if we ever need help maybe somebody will help us." firefighters here told me they're also teaming up with another church