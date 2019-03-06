Speech to Text for How to Help Tornado Survivors

consolation" for the survivors. new at five, we're hearing from a local pastor who is rallying behind tornado survivors in lee county and wants others to do the same. he wants to help because he understand what they're going trough after surviving a tornado that ripped through limestone county back in 2011. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live after talking with the pastor about what he's asking others to do to support those in lee county. scottie? david tubbs is the pastor here at good shepherd united methodist churcha church that was damaged in an april 2011 tornado that made its mark on limestone county. tubbs now opens this church as a shelter any time a tornado watch or warning is issued, and says what happened in lee county really hits close to home. david tubbs, tornado survivor "it brought back a flood of memories to what happened up here several years ago in 2011." when david tubbs heard about the tornado that touched down in lee county on sunday, he says he remembered why he does what he does. david tubbs, tornado survivor "we served meals, we housed folks, we housed fema teams, we housed work crews, we collected supplies for everybody." after the tornadoes that came through north alabama on april 27, 2011, killing over 100 and damaging many homesincluding tubbs'he knew something had to be done. so even with damage to the roof, he opened his church as a shelter. david tubbs, tornado survivor "we felt like it was our job as the church to be helping our community." now, he's encouraging others to help the folks in lee county. david tubbs, tornado survivor "people use this as a time to clean out their closets or something like that. clothes are rarely needed. i know they need blankets and other supplies." tubbs says money and gift cards to home repair stores are always a good idea. but if you don't have money to spend... david tubbs, tornado survivor "you can go down there and listen to folks. people need to talk about their experience. they need somebody to just sit with them. prayers, of course, are always coveted during a time like this." he said the most important thing is to not overwhelm the survivors. be patient. david tubbs, tornado survivor "they're going to need help in two or three days, they're going to need help in two or three weeks, they're going to need help in two or three months. so, maybe your best avenue would be to set up a team and help rebuild, rather than do the recovery." tubbs tells me his church is collecting items and making cleaning buckets for folks down in lee county. if you'd like to donate, you can stop by the church here this week, between the hours of nine a-m and two p-m. reporting live in limestone county, scottie kay, waay 31 news tubbs says if you plan on heading down to lee county yourself, he recommends working with a local church or organization to find out what supplies are