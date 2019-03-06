Speech to Text for Special Session on Gas Tax Bill

governor kay ivey has called a legislative special session to consider a proposed gas tax that would help fund road and bridge construction. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live now with what happens next after the calling of a special session. governor kay ivey called the special session because she wants the state legislature to immediately consider her gas tax proposal. the governor proposed a 10 cents per gallon gas tax increase over the course of three years. the extra money would go directly to restoring deteriorated roads and bridges throughout the state. ivey called for this special session just after her state of the state speech on tuesday - and there's a reason she did this. during a regular legislative session, all bills must pass by a super majority if it is voted on before the budget is not done. that means there must be a two-thirds vote to pass. but in the case of a special session, bills like this gas tax increase can pass with a simple majority vote and skip the two-thirds rule. "it essentially stifles debate in the alabama legislature, because it limits how many people can stop it. that's all it's about. basically, what happens here is it makes it easier to pass, therefore it