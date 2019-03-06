Speech to Text for Wednesday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. let's start off with waay 31's sydney martin. today the flint river baptist church along with the hazel today the flint river baptist church along with the hazel green volunteer fire department is teaming up to bring relief to the beauregard area. the items on your screen-- can be dropped off anytime the office is open, or during church like today and sunday. today-- we're asking you to help in the efforts to get lee county back up on their feet. right now at the top of our home page on waay tv dot com-- you'll find a special section where you can help donate money to a good cause-- that will go towards helping those victims in east alabama. alabama legislators will start the special session at 9:30 this morning. this comes after governor kay ivey called a legislative special session to immediately consider a proposed gas tax increase that would help fund road and bridge construction. state law says a special session cannot last more than 12 meeting days. alyssa? jackson county authorities are looking for a man who robbed a dollar general in woodville. deputies say the suspect was wearing a tan carhartt jacket. we know the man took off on a bike towards vincent street. there's no word on what he may or may not have stolen. search crews will pick back up a search today for a missing teenager in dekalb county. it's believed 18-year-old koy spears jeep was swept away over a week ago during flooding at bucks pocket state park. crews are only doing shoreline searches along the creek. water searches are still on hold until the water levels in the creek go down. falkville police chief chris free is on paid administrative leave because of an ongoing fbi investigation. free has been chief for 10 years. right now-- there's no word on why he's being investigated. the search for two missing european climbers was suspended within the past 20 minutes. italian daniele nardi on the left and briton tom ballard on the right went missing back on february 24. they were scaling the 9th highest mountain in the world, nanga parbat in pakistan. it's also known as "killer mountain." a spanish-pakistani rescue team said they did everything possible to find them. bill? a warning for parents of young girls-- three of claire's cosmetic products have been found to contain asbestos. the items to look out for are claire's brand eye shadows, a compact powder and a contour pallette. claire's officials say they've taken