Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning - Flood Warning View Alerts

UAH gets win in Gulf South Conference Tournament

Chargers beat the Wolves 68-66

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Mar. 5, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Speech to Text for UAH gets win in Gulf South Conference Tournament

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

its fat tuesday but for the uah chargers its super tuesday as their gulf south tournament begins on their home court... chargers taking on west georgia cant take the number 6 seed lightly, michael zebeetakis drains it from the corner to tie the game at 25.. uah trying to play catchup after the wolves knock down another three, malik cook-stroop helps with this kiss of the glass and man this game stayed close till the end but chargers on top.. beating west georgia 68-66!!! ad-lib sports cross talk
Huntsville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Florence
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Fayetteville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 27°
Decatur
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Scottsboro
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events