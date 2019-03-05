Speech to Text for Falkville police chief being investigated by FBI

new details tonight at ten ... people in falkville can't seem to make sense of why the town's police chief is being investigated by the fbi ... waay 31's sarah singleterry spent the afternoon in the small town in morgan county talking to people who know the chief and say this investigation doesn't line up with his character ... nikki free "my kids look up to him. all three of my boys look up to him." you're looking at waay 31 video from past interviews with falkville police chief chris free ...who's served in the position for more than 10 years. nikki free is the chief's first cousin ... and had no idea her kids' role model is involved in a federal investigation ... nf "i'm shocked. he really is a great guy." falkville mayor ken winkles confirmed the town council placed chief free on paid administrative leave monday night ... charlotte white "oh no! i didn't know that." charlotte white lives in chief free's neighborhood and said the work he's done as chief has made her feel safe ... cw "every time i have personally talked to him about a problem i have seen it was handled in 15 minutes." in a statement sent to waay 31, falkville town attorney larry madison said quote: "it has become public knowledge that chief free is the subject of an ongoing fbi investigation which has been pending for many months. because this has become publicly known on a wide scale, questions have naturally arisen and been directed to the mayor and council. madison goes on to say the council felt this was the best action for the town and free's protection. cw "we will just be in disbelief if he is charged with a crime from the fbi." city officials made it clear that chief free being put on paid administrative leave is not punishment ... and his family is convinced he'll have the community's support during and after the investigation ... nf "i don't think it will change his status or anything. i think people will be okay. i think everybody's just going to kind of go through and support him." sarah: "i called the media representative for the birmingham fbi office to learn more about the investigation into chief free and was told they couldn't comment. i also reached out to free himself and haven't heard back. in falkville ss waay 31 news" to read the falkville town attorney's full letter regarding the chief free investigation visit our website at