University of Alabama and Auburn helping tornado victims in Lee County

Donation centers being set up to help with relief

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Mar. 5, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

ever since sunday the state has come together remembering the victims of the deadly tornadoes in lee county... before the auburn, bama basketball game , players and fans paused before tip off for a moment of silence. both schools no the destruction of these horrible storms... the capstone will host a donation drive to help the victims.... and auburn is collecting items friday and saturday at gate
