Speech to Text for Several people still missing after tornadoes hit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

infrastructure. to begin her state of the state speech -- governor ivey first held a moment of silence before addressing the tragic tornadoes that tore through southeast alabama. while there is always uncertainty in what tomorrow may bring, there is absolute certainty in the resiliency of the people of alabama. after all, we've done it before, and we will do it again the ef-4 in lee county took 23 lives. all of those killed have been identified -- their ages ranging from 6 to 89 -- one family lost as many as 7 family members. as volunteers help with relief efforts -- the government is providing aid. president trump has approved an emergency disaster declaration for lee county. now federal funds from the federal emergency management agency will be available for the people and communities hit hardest. the president will also be making a trip to the yellowhammer state this friday to see the damage himself. communities have been torn apart -- and some families are still not whole. waay 31's sydney martin is in lee county bringing us new details in the search for at least 7 people who are still missing after the tornadoes. syd, "state troopers and the sheriff's are here checking id's and restricting access to the hardest hit area..as search and rescue crews are still out there working." take a look at this video of k-9's out searching different areas trying to see if they can find anyone missing. groups from different parts of the country are assisting in the search. you can see in this video, state troopers are making sure only people who live inside those areas are getting in. this evening - i talked to a man who was too emotional to go on camera. he told me he grew up inside the disaster zone and lost several family members during the tornadoes. he told me everyone inside the hardest hit area is like family to him. he is devastated and in disbelief they are all gone. he told me he know longer lives inside the disaster area but a neighbor who does was able to take him in to see the devastation. these are pictures and video shared with us by a group who helped in the search and rescue efforts. syd, " wednesday morning we will be escorted into the disaster area --to get a closer look at the destruction. we'll keep you updated with what we learn. in lee county alabama sydney martin waay 31 news." our live coverage with our crew in lee county picks up on waay 31 news at 6 tomorrow morning. be sure to tune in for coverage you can count