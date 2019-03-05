Speech to Text for Special session called for gas tax bill

we're following breaking news from the state capitol! less than two hours ago - governor kay ivey called a special session of the legislature to consider her "rebuild alabama" plan - an increase in the gas tax to fund road and bridge construction - what she called "our crumbling infrastructure. " she made the announcement after her state of the state address - on day one of the regular session - and only moments after both houses adjourned until march 19-th. as governor, i say enough is enough. now is the time to rebuild alabama. by declaring a special session she is forcing the legislature to debate the gas tax increase without first having to pass a budget. it is also a way to "grease the skids" - because it's easier to pass a bill in special session than early in the regular session. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. a lot of political wrangling going on - and we're only one day into the 20- 19 legislative session! waay 31's kody fisher talked to our political analyst dale jackson and joins us live to walk us through what the governor did tonight - and why. kody? right now we still don't know exactly how much more it will cost you at the pump if a gas tax increase is passed during this special session - which starts tomorrow morning..we do know ivey is asking for a 10 cent per gallon increase. but according to our political analyst dale jackson... there is a big reason why governor ivey called the special session so soon... alabama's constitution requires the legislature pass a balanced budget. more often than not - legislation needs to be passed first. so lawmakers use a procedure called a budget isolation resolution... basically... that means... during a regular legislative session... all bills have to pass by a super majority if they are being voted on before the budget is done... but if there is a special session called... bills like this gas tax increase can pass with only a simple majority... dale jackson/waay 31 political analyst "it essentially stifles debate in the alabama legislature, because it limits how many people can stop it. that's all it's about. basically, what happens here is it makes it easier to pass, therefore it limits debate." state senator arthur orr of north alabama tells me this special session is not a surprise... it was expected governor ivey would do this... he says this move isolates the issue... and prevents other bills from getting in the way... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...