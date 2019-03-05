Speech to Text for Field Drug Test Kits

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

going to jail all because of bad evidence. our waay 31 i-team investigation examines field drug test kits . and to what extent law enforcement here in alabama depends on the results. in other states . the tests have put innocent people in handcuffs . sometimes even in jail facing felony charges. waay 31's greg privett investigates how police here in alabama use drug test kits. <<nats of police siren "whoop" > police lights in your rear view mirror. when it happens . it can ruin your day. <fade from red & blue police car lights to red and blue barber pole > after one of her clients gets a ticket . tina denny often plays therapist. <tina 07-02-58 > "so, you get to see your grandchildren, right?" a simple traffic ticket can be all the buzz at tina's barber shop. <nats of buzzing clipper > <tina 06-59-40 > "speeding. speeding, usually." it's an experience nearly every driver can relate to. <tina 06-59-50 > "i hope not to see them. but, i don't like it." getting pulled over for breaking the speed limit can make your heart pound. but, your legal heartache can get much worse. <nats > in some states . notably neighboring georgia . traffic stops wrongly led to drug arrests. that's after some police officers used field drug test kits. at least 145 times in 2017 . while testing substances like drywall . soap and air fresheners .. the roadside kits told georgia officers they'd found meth, heroin or cocaine. <sgt. tony mcelyea 06-32-42 > "to my knowledge, we've never had a false positive." tony mcelyea is commander of the madison morgan county drug task force. <tony mcelyea 06-34-55 > "we don't want to put somebody in jail that is not possessing the actual narcotic. and so we use those field test kits to confirm or deny whether something is an illegal substance." mcelyea says a key difference with his team and across most of the state . is reliance. alabama law does not allow prosecutors to rely only on the kits' test results for evidence ... just probable cause to look for more evidence. so judges need more than the roadside test kit result to convict. in fact, a police patrol officer typically wouldn't even have a kit. they rely on area drug task forces. and the task force members first rely on their extensive training and typically decades of experience. <tony mcelyea 06-33-20?? > "then, use the field test kits in order to confirm what their belief is -- what the drug is. then, once we do that, we submit it to the department of forensics sciences." <standup > "here in huntsville and at its other locations ... alabama's department of forensic sciences is the only internationally accredited provider of forensic lab services in the state. all of alabama's 450- plus law enforcement agencies routinely submit drug evidence for analysis." <nats > even some test kit manufacturers warn on the package "all test results must be confirmed by an approved analytical laboratory!". in alabama . it's the actual suspected drug evidence . not the test kit itself . the alabama department of forensic sciences analyzes. director angelo della manna told waay 31 . bottom line . field drug test kits are simply screening tools to begin the process of gathering admissible evidence. <tony mcelyea 06-34-40 > "it's just like anything else on an officers tool belt -- their duty belt. it's just a tool at our disposal that we use to develop probable cause for an arrest." tony mcelyea says not only has alabama law enforcement avoided the pitfalls of relying too heavily on field drug test kits . his team is about to get a high-tech and highly-reliable laser drug detector called a tru-narc. <tony mcelyea 06-36-25 > "it's just one more tool at our disposal to say that we confirmed whether or not something is or is not an illegal substance." <tina 07-01-54 > "oh, that's great." back at the barber shop . tina denny's thankful folks in alabama likely don't have to deal with false accusations at simple traffic stops. <tina 07-01-40 > "i hope they're doing it right. i think they're doing it right." <nats > greg privett, waay 31 news.> the department of forensic sciences tells waay 31 . scientifically, its results