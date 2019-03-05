Speech to Text for Over 100 Homes Have Flood Damage in Colbert Co.

continuing coverage now of the historic flooding in the shoals. we now know more than 100 homes in colbert county have reported flood damage! waay 31's breken terry joins us live from east sixth street in muscle shoals with the latest on the recovery efforts, breken? you still can't drive over east sixth street in muscle shoals because there is water over the roadway almost two weeks after we were hit with floods and crews are still manning pumps in nathan estates and corneilus landing. pate- there was water in my house 12 to 18 inches and they are having to cut out my sheet rock up a foot above to where the water stain was. carolyn pate lives in nathan estates and these pumps in her yard have become a common site. they are still pumping out water from this area. some of the hoses have water coming from them. in the cold overnight temperatures, it iced down a few trees. pate- the water department has been working 24 hour shifts pumping these pumps and taking care of them. pate is getting some help tuesday from the southern baptist disaster relief volunteers. pate- volunteers from all over have come by and i just thank god because he is the reason that people love one another and want to help one another. but for these volunteers well it's just something they do. hillis- if the lord didn't want us out here we wouldn't be here. he would have sent us somewhere else. among the rubble of pate's home she's hoping the president will declare a federal disaster. that could offer help to homeowners who don't have flood insurance, since they don't live in a flood plain. pate- i just pray that fema will see our help because we do not have flood insurance. you can report damage to your home to your county emergency management officials. we have those links on our website waaytv dot com.