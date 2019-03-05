Clear
Man Rescued Neighbors During Tornado

Lee County residents work to recover from the deadly EF-4 tornado that ripped throigh the area Sunday.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 6:33 PM
Updated: Mar. 5, 2019 6:33 PM
Posted By: Dave Keller

Man Rescued Neighbors During Tornado

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31 is working to learn the newest information out of lee county as the area recovers from a devastating e-f-4 tornado! here's what we learned in the last 20 minutes. media will be allowed to tour some of the hardest hit areas tomorrow -- with an escort from the emergency management agency. we also learned anyone who wants to volunteer can meet at the "smiths station baptist church." from there -- volunteers will be dispatched to the areas where they're needed! thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman... and i'm dan shaffer... the images are astonishing! a large house with a pool before - and after - the devastating e-f-4 tornado ravaged lee county. tonight the home has been reduced to a slab of concrete, and some cinder blocks. waay 31's sydney martin is live in lee county tonight .. with a hero's story. he rescued people where that home used to be. sydney? "my neighbor was trying to get to the church up the road he saw a house and a trailer get demolished and so we get there and there were 3 people trapped under a bathtub in the house and we got them out." billy moore told me once they got those people out they were able to get them help from first responders. tonight-- he told me he's just thankful the people were able to make it out alive. now many people out here in lee county still need help. the red cross has set up a shelter about 10 minutes up the road for anyone who needs a place to stay...and they're handing out any items victims may need to help get them back on their feet. live in lee county alabama sydney martn waay 31 news.
