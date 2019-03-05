Speech to Text for Drugs Found in Can of Corn, Water Bottle

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at five, a man is behind bars in limestone county after investigators found drugs hidden inside household items. this man paul hines now faces several drug charges after investigators searched his home in tanner. waay 31's scottie kay was in limestone county today where she found out how deputies located the hidden drugs. a team of investigators here at the limestone county sheriff's office found meth, crack cocaine, and prescription medications inside hidden compartments designed to look like everyday household items. this right here looks like an ordinary water bottle, but if you take a closer look, you'll see there's a secret hiding place. dudley smithson, lives in limestone county "i wouldn't expect it to be that big here." that was dudley smithson's reaction after learning about an early-morning drug raid that involved an armored vehicle investigators thought they'd need to use to break down a security gate.. and a k-9 officer who found drugs inside a corn can and a water bottle. dudley smithson, lives in limestone county "the drug problem is bringing people down. they've got kids that they need to raise and instead, they're spending their money on this." and he's not the only one who feels that way. lonnie mccutcheon, lives in limestone county "if they don't stop it, it's going to keep going down to the children. they need to stop all of that stuff." both dudley smithson and lonnie mccutcheon were happy to hear limestone county investigators were able to work around an extensive survelliance system and lock up a suspected drug dealer. in addition to the drugs they found hidden inside his home, they also recovered about fourteen thousand dollars and two guns. jamie king, limestone county investigator "we were able to successfully get another drug dealer off the streets with this bust. he's one of the more essential crack dealers in the communityespe cially in tannerand i'm sure the community will see the effects of this one." community members say they're grateful. dudley smithson, lives in limestone county "it was a good job done by the sheriff's office and they need to get all these drugs off the street." reporting in limestone county, scottie kay, waay 31 news. hines is in the limestone county jail tonight on trafficking, distribution, and possession