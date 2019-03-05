Speech to Text for Flood Waters Cause Damage to Roads

american lighting, breken? east sixth street is still impassible and as you can see it looks like a lake on either side of this road. the colbert county road engineer tells me it's scenes like this that have him worried there could be more damage to the roadways after this flood event. bedford- we're seeing damage around the county. colbert county road engineer john bedford tells us with temperatures dropping below freezing, it could cause more problems. bedford- it's got some open cracks and when water gets in the cracks when it freezes it will split the road more and possibly lift the road and there for just weakening the entire structure of the road. bedford says the longer water sits on roads like east sixth street, the more it could compromise the base of the road. bedford- even when the water goes down those bases are still saturated and when a heavy truck starts hitting those roads they are just going to come apart even more. it could take several months to find out the extent of the damage. frankfurt road at wheeler mountain is already closed off because of flood damage now bedford is hoping to get federal assistance to fix roads damaged by flood waters. bedford- we're really hoping for some fhwa assistance and we need some fema assistance to work with us on these road structures. our pipes we've lost cross drains due to the flood damage they've separated that's causing sink holes on some of our shoulders just some depressions on our shoulders there. bedford and his team are assessing the damage to the roadways and will submit a report to the colbert county emergency management agency. he said they will also inspect some bridges but can't yet because the waters are still too high. in colbert co bt waay31.