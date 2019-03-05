Speech to Text for Sinkholes in Madison Neighborhood

their entire homes gone. take a look at this sinkhole in a madison county neighborhood. it started off as 3 potholes ... all of which opened up after days and days of heavy rain. it's on raspberry way ... just west of wall triana highway. waay-31s alexis scott is live there now to show us what neighbors are dealing with, and what's holding up repairs. this road right behind me is filled with rocks like these to cover a one foot deep sinkhole. a homeowner told me this sinkhole started off as something small -- and because of the rain -- it grew bigger and and bigger. the district 4 commissioner told me there's nothing else that can be done until all the water is out from the bottom of the street. concerned neighbor,lives on raspberry way "this is our only way to get in and out from our houses." the sinkhole on raspberry way is inching closer to a driveway. crews have filled it wit h a combination of small and big rocks. one homeowner told me every day since thursday -- the hole has gotten bigger and it keeps seeping out mud and water." concerned neighbor,lives on raspberry way "the thing filled up like a swimming pool with water." crews were out today re-filling the hole with new rocks. commissioner phil vandiver tells me right now, there's too much water below the road's surface for them to make permanent repairs. so for now, they're filling the hole with rocks. neighbors just want it resolved. concerned neighbor,lives on raspberry way "frustrating. nobody has answers for us." vandiver told me as soon as the water below the surface dries, they'll fix it for good. but with more rain this week, and the freezing temperatures, it could get worse. phil vandiver, madison county, district 4 commissioner "i've never seen in my lifetime here, potholes pop up in this kind of number because we just stayed so wet for so long." crews will be back out here tomorrow morning to monitor the road. i'm told at one point, a neighbor's car got stuck in the sinkhole ... but commissioners tell me the road is safe to drive on. reporting live in madison county, alexis scott waay-31 news.