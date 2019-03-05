Clear
Local Church Brings Donations to Survivors

Sydney Martin reports on a Lee County church that are bringing donations to survivors of the tornado.

this afternoon a group of volunteers we caught up with in north alabama - has arrived in smith's station alabama with supplies. waay 31's sydney martin is live in lee county this afternoon after learning more about what they brought. dan, najahe- those donations were dropped off about 25 miles from where we are... you can see all of this debris behind me is why they brought supplies to help. ad lib what it looks like you're looking at video as volunteers at a church is smith's station helped unload all of the supplies that was packed up at the united methodist disaster response warehouse in decatur yesterday. they brought limb cutters, wheel-barrows, tools, and tornado kits filled with supplies among many other things. one of the volunteers that delivered the supplies told us he's actually from tennessee and is always ready to respond to a naturla disaster. all the districts...all the supplies are there we take..we go there and load up and go wherever we need to go. the group started their trip yesterday at 12 o'clock and told me they were in decatur for about 2 hours loading supplies and waiting to see if they were able to get some extra limb cutters--becaus e they're of great need down here. the volunteers told us after unloading today they were going to head back up to north alabama and if the people down here need more supplies they'll fill up another truck and head back. as of this afternoon--they haven't made a decision. live in lee county alabama sm waay 31 news. the edward via
