Local Groups Heading to Lee County to Help

were both o-k. while some people are donating to tornado survivors in lee county, other local groups are making the trip south to help! waay 31's casey albritton spoke with two groups headed to lee county later this week and learned you can help! i'm here in the warehouse for the non profit group prepare and respond, and as you can see behind me, there is a lot of large equipment. the group is going to use this equipment to help remove debris and trees off houses in lee county. danny walker/prepare and respond founder "what we want to do when we go and help and assist is to give back...you know, we serve christ but we also want to help these storm victims." danny walker, founder of prepare and respond in huntsville is getting ready to travel to lee county to help tornado victims clean up. prepare and rescue is a group of church volunteers who help people recover from disasters. danny walker/ prepare and respond founder "we really try to provide hope and let them know that we are all in this together." they will be doing some of the more physical work...removing debris and fixing roofs. danny walker/ prepare and respond founder "we'll also assist by removing any trees from homes that are salvageable...or structures, garages, and we will tarp the roofs so they can temporarily be in the dry." they are also packing up things like toilet paper, bug spray, and gloves and are leaving thursday morning. another local church is asking for donations of non-perishable food items. jason helton/ madison church of christ "we are helping to simply feed them and to take that off the plate of some of the other workers so they can get the things that need to be done." madison church of christ will be providing meals for first responders and volunteers like prepare and respond. jason helton/ madison church of christ "with this particular devastation, it's very close to home and so we want to help in any way we can. we found a niche that there is a need for and we can provide for, so we are willing to step out there and do it." prepare and respond says you can help by donating gift cards to home depot or walmart...they hand those out to families who need supplies. madison church of christ says you can donate non-perishable food items, such as water, gatorade, chips, and more. just bring them to the front of the church. reporting live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.