Speech to Text for Decatur Church Extends Helping Hand to Lee County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening right now, churches across the tennessee valley are stepping in to help survivors. grant street church of christ in decatur just started collecting items, and so far the response has been overwhelming. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the church to show us all the things they're collecting. scottie? those here at grant street church of christ didn't think twice about helping folks down in lee county. they've done similar donation drives like this before, and they plan to continue in the future, saying that's what they're here for. robert guinn, church member "we have a truck, we have a trailer. you fill it, we'll haul it." that's the message members of grant street church of christ are spreading, in hopes of getting more folks involved in their efforts to help the people of lee county after sunday's devastating e-f-4 tornado. and the reason... robert guinn, church member "this is what jesus tells us to do. we are wanting to be the hands and feet of jesus, and the best way we can do that is be the example. take what resources we have. if you want to chime in and help with us, then, by all means, help us." day one of collecting donations and a church hallway is already full of items like water, snacks, toiletries, cleaning supplies, paper products, and pet food. not to mention... robert guinn, church member "they've got to have tarps and nails to cover their roofs and protect their property until the insurance assessors can come out and do whatever they need to do." i spoke with one woman who came by to drop off a check. decatur resident "it's a wonderful effort to help people who have been victims of the disaster. we are so blessed to have so much that it only seems fair that we begin to share with other people; because you never know. it could be you." church members tell me, after disasters like this, their main goal is to give hope to those affected. robert guinn, church member "when people have hope restored, we can do anything. just look at the things that are going on now after the hurricanes hit. things are happening and people are coming together. yes, it's tragic, but there's hope alive. whenever we can bring that hope, whenever we can sit and pray with people, it means a lot. the church tells me they'll be heading down to lee county with the donations later this week and then again on monday. reporting live in decatur, sk, waay