Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Watch: Alabama Governor Kay Ivey delivers 2019 State of the State Address Full Story
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning - Flood Warning View Alerts

Cajun Navy Helping with Search and Rescue Efforts

WAAY 31's Sydney Martin reports live from Lee County

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 5:42 PM
Updated: Mar. 5, 2019 5:42 PM
Posted By: Matt Greene

Speech to Text for Cajun Navy Helping with Search and Rescue Efforts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dan, najahe-- we're probably less than a mile from one set of barricades where the hardest hit area is blocked off by the lee county sheriff's office along with state troopers.. here's what we can see from where we are ... now take a look at this video and images shared with me by a search and rescue group that traveled here from louisiana. these are images the cajun navy
Huntsville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Florence
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Fayetteville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Decatur
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Scottsboro
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events