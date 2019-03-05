Speech to Text for Devastation Impacts Entire Community

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

stories are painful to hear. dan, najahe --- this afternoon no one is allowed into the worst hit area. adlib where ever we are... you're looking at video of one of the mobile homes we saw today on lee county road 11. you can see this home is missing it's roof and everything inside is destroyed. the metal roof of the home got thrown about 40 yards.. neighbors just down the road also saw damage..people told us no one in this little stretch was killed. but earlier this morning, my photographer blake and i had to get a tire fixed after getting a flat. at the tire shop, we ran into a man who told us no one in his family was hurt and he is back at work..but he knows people who are badly injured and lost loved ones. i have a coworker i'm not going to mention no name. but he lost a daughter and his whole family is in uab right now and they need your help and prayers because they weren't as fortunate as others." i know there are some fractured skulls, broken legs, bleeding and stuff. this afternoon the names of all 23 victims have been released. right now everyone we talked to is asking for the people who are in the hospital to be kept in everyone's thoughts. we are still outside of the area where the worst damage occurred. the lee county sheriff said he hopes to have the area reopened tomorrow. live in lee county alabama sm waay 31 news.