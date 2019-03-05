Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Together For Alabama

Together For Alabama, how to help tornado victims from Lee County, Al.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 3:03 PM
Updated: Mar. 5, 2019 3:03 PM
Posted By: Suzanne Sullivan
Huntsville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 30°
Decatur
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Scottsboro
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events