Speech to Text for Church Sends Supplies to Help Out

news. happening today -- some much needed supplies donated from a decatur will be handed out this morning. the donations are coming from the united methodist disaster response warehouse and they are prepared to send even more relief if needed. waay 31's steven dilsizian is live outside the warehouse with more on local volunteers are helping. volunteers tell us the trailer is filled with everything needed to help people salvage what they can from their homes. rakes, flood buckets, and tarps are just a few things in the trailer that people will be receiving today. crews don't know if they will be asked to restock and make the trip back again, but they are prepared to do so. jim rogers is one volunteer and hopes their donations help during this time of devastation. "it's sad, but yet at the same time we're hoping to give the families some relief of what they need." after dropping off the supplies, crews will drive over three hours back to decatur where they may need to restock. reporting live in decatur - sd - waay31