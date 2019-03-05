Speech to Text for Donations pouring in for tornado victims

a now to our tornado coverage in lee county that has devastated thousands that live there. we begin our team coverage with waay 31's sydney martin. she's live in lee county this morning-- at providence baptist church a red cross shelter after talking to volunteers and people who lived in the area. bill, alyssa we were at this shelter until 10 o'clock last night..about 15 volunteers were getting ready to sleep on cots here. people working at the shelter told us many out of town groups assisting in search and rescue needed a place to stay...and victims of the storm were being placed in hotels by the red cross. the worst of the damage we've seen is about 20 minutes up the road from where we are you're looking at video of that destruction which includes homes that were taken off their foundation and thrown across yards.. you can see people's personal belongings, furniture and vehicles completely destroyed...with the ef-4 tornado that had winds of 170 miles per hour ripped through the area. people in the community were out searching for anyone stuck in the rubble until about sunset last night--when the search was called off for the day. take a listen to what one man i talked to described as the devastation he saw first hand as he tried to help clean up a family friend's house. donnie cowart, lives in the area,"its like you took it and flipped it completely upside down and refurnished it upside down. there were 4 or 5 of her little friends in that house." you're looking at a different house just up the road. you can see trees are knocked all over the yard and covering parts of this home. that homeowner didn't want to talk on camera because she was too emotional. that woman i talked to told me although she fared well some of her family lost their lives sunday. as of this morning the names of the 23 victims have not been released by officials. live in lee county alabama sydney martin waay 31