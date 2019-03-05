Speech to Text for Tuesday Morning Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. let's start off with waay 31's sydney martin. this morning more than a dozen people are inside this building at providence baptist church in lee county are sleeping. it's a red cross shelter providing a free place to stay for anyone in the area... people working at this shelter told me mostly search and rescue volunteers stayed here last night...as the red cross was able to put many families up in area hotels. churches throughout the community including this one have colled donations for people who lost everything when an ef-4 tornado ripped through the area with winds reaching 170 miles per hour. volunteers in decatur have made their way to lee county with a trailer filled with supplies. the supplies are coming from the united methodist disaster response warehouse and they are prepared to send even more relief if needed. volunteers will start to give supplies out at 9 am bill? churches and businesses around huntsville are also collecting donations for lee county. huntsville united methodist church is creating tornado buckets-- with basic items to donate to victims. they will be giving donations to different churches-- then the churches will take them to lee county. this morning christopher madison is in the dekalb county jail accused of killing 11 year old amberly barnett. sheriff's deputies say barnett was strangled to death. madison is now charged with murder. this morning there's still no timetable for when crews will be back out at buck's pocket state park searching for 18-year-old koy spears. investigators believe the jeep he was in was swept away by flood waters last week. the search is expected to continue once the flood waters go down. within the past hour, multiple outlets are reporting that papa john's founder, john schnatter, will be stepping down from the board of directors. he reached a settlement agreement with papa john's international. the two will put a new board of directors in place. schnatter has also agreed to dismiss two lawsuits. democrats are intensifying their investigations into president trump and dozens of his associates-- even his two oldest sons. they want records from more than 80 people and organizations related to the president's business dealings - interactions with the justice department - and communications with russian president vladimir putin. this morning-- the alabama department of transportation will close lanes on i-565 westbound between interstate 65 and the county line road exit in limestone county. the lanes will be closed from 9 am to 3 pm for bridge inspections. and in morgan county there will be a lane closure along i-65. the outside lane and shoulder will close between the county road 55 exit in falkville-- and the the thompson road exit in hartselle. this is for repairs to the guardrail. the work starts at 9