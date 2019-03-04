Speech to Text for Madison Co. probate court recognizes aborted fetus as person with legal rights

information tomorrow. new tonight... he madison county probate court recognized an aborted fetus as a person with legal rights ... according to a local attorney that's never happened anywhere in the united states ... this is a update in a story we brought you last month about a father who's suing the abortion clinic where his girlfriend terminated her pregnancy ... even though he wanted her to have the baby ... waay 31's sarah singleterry sat down with the young man and his attorney tonight and learned why the court's decision is so important to their case ... because of the decision made here at the madison county courthouse by probate judge frank barger ... baby roe's would-be-father and baby roe are now suing the abortion clinic and others involved in terminating the pregnancy ... brent helms "we have already had a victory, and it was the first one of its kind, ever." a big step in the fight for a father's rights and the rights of an aborted fetus ...the madison county probate judge granted ryan magers request to represent baby roe's estate. bh "this is the first estate that i'm aware of that has ever been opened for an aborted baby." now that baby row is recognized as a person in madison county, brent helm's client ryan magers now legally represents baby roe ... ryan mager "it can further pursue not only me but other fathers, other future fathers, can pursue it as well." and they're both suing the alabama women's center and others involved in terminating the pregnancy ... bh "the only thing that estate has is the right to sue, and so that is what ryan is doing is suing on behalf of baby roe's estate." helms added that existing state law recognizes life begins at conception which supports the case for baby roe's estate ... and because of that, he believes the case could go before the state supreme court ... bh "we are confident, and this is a step in the right direction." i talked to madison county probate judge frank barger over the phone this afternoon and said he couldn't comment on the case ... the next step for mager... helms and baby roe is april first when the abortion clinic legally has to respond to the suit ... live in hsv ss waay 31