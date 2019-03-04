Speech to Text for Decatur Disaster Response Warehouse sends supplies to help Lee County

right now... much needed supplies are on the way to help people who were hit by the tornadoes in lee county... they're coming from the united methodist disaster response warehouse in decatur... and if needed... they will send even more supplies... waay 31's kody fisher is talking with the volunteers who dropped everything to help those in need... right now... the trailer full of supplies that left this warehouse in decatur earlier tonight should be arriving any minute... but they'll wait till the morning to get them in the hands of the people hit by the tornado... one volunteer tells me they dropped everything as soon as they heard of the devastation... im rogers is a former marine... he lives in tennessee... and is on call for the warehouse whenever disaster strikes... jim rogers/voluntee r "we come down here, they load us up, and then give us our destination, and we go." nats: the trailer has everything needed to help the people of lee county salvage everything they can from their homes... jim rogers/voluntee r "rakes, flood buckets, tarps." nats: this is roger's third year as a volunteer for the disaster response warehouse in decatur... he says seeing utter destruction is not something you get used to... jim rogers/voluntee r "it's sad, but yet at the same time we're hoping to give the families some relief of what they need." they don't know if they'll be asked to restock and go back... jim rogers/voluntee r "when we unload and come back we'll find out." the hours of driving is all worth it... to help people who need it the most right now... jim rogers/voluntee r "it's just gods work. we just do it." the trailer full of supplies will be unloaded tomorrow morning just east of auburn. the warehouse will be loading up another trailer tomorrow to send more supplies... after that they'll re- evaluate the situation... if they need to send more... they'll do it... reporting live in decatur... kody fisher... waay 31