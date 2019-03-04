Speech to Text for UAH preps for post-season

for uah the march madness starts this week. waay 31's lauren cavasinni breaks down whats ahead for the chargers. ll: lynden, it's officially the post season for three of uah's sports teams: men's basketball, women's basketball, and hockey. lennie acuff/uah men's basketball head coach: "well it's a game you've worked for all year to play at home." for the fourth time in five years, the chargers get home court advantage in the first round of the gulf south conference championship. lennie acuff/uah men's basketball head coach: "we've been good at home lately and we need to carry that forward tomorrow night." third seed chargers hosting sixth seed west georgia, and there might be some bad blood between these two teams since the chargers beat the wolves just four days ago to end the regular season. lennie acuff/uah men's basketball head coach: "just to play them back to back presents some real challenges." now let's talk about the women's team at uah. tuesday night the lady chargers travel to cleveland, tennessee to take on lee for their first post season appearance since 2016. andrea lemmond/uah women's head basketball coach: "i've got to give credit to these girls, it's the work that they put in." playing in march is a dream for all basketball teams, and this program's worked extra hard to get here. andrea lemmond/uah women's head basketball coach: "these girls are in the gym before pracitce, after practice, early morning, late night, and that has made a huge impact." lee has topped uah the two times they played in the regular season, but coach lemmond says her team has improved. the uah hockey team secured their w-c-h-a playoff spot last friday after a come from behind win over 15th ranked bowling green. mike corbett/uah hockey head coach: "that was probably the most complete game we played all year. that's what was nice." now the chargers head north to face minnesota state in a best of three game series. mike corbett/uah hockey head coach: "we're playing the number four team in the country, so we've got our work cut out for us." ll: we'll be here tomorrow night at spragins hall as the men's basketball team faces west georgia, so be sure to tune in then and to keep up with how all these teams are doing in the post season head to waay tv dot com. reporting in huntsville, lauren cavasinni, waay 31 sports.