Lee County utility crews working to restore power

dan--i here at providence baptist church which is now a red cross shelter. i just found out that most of the people staying here tonight are volunteers since the red cross has paid for tornado victims to stay in local hotels. this church is the first place we came today when we got into town. the church is filled filled with blankets, clothes, food, toiletries basically anything the victims of the deadly tornado could need. the church actually had to turn donations away--because they had so many items they were worried they wouldn't have enough room for cots and it was a fire hazard take a look at this video as utility crews made their way around the disaster area trying to restore power. many people we met today told us their homes weren't damaged in the storm but they knew people who were killed. take a listen to what they saw when the storm ripped through the area. cowart, lives in the area, "it was long. it lasted a long time. i was standing out here with an older guy who said to me..what you keep looking at? and i said there's some bad weather like super bad. it sounded like everything was just crashing and crashing it lasted like 20 minutes." wayne knight, lives nearby "just a sheet of rain and then i heard a whistle like a train. it just kinda went over my through the woods and that 's when it hit about a mile away." most people i talked to told me they are without power-- so they spent the day doing anything they could to help. and these shelters have told us they're open to anyone who needs a place to stay. there are many churches in this area accepting donations. we'll be meeting up with a church group from huntsville tomorrow morning--that's coming to drop off donations. live in lee county alabama sydney martin waay 31