Speech to Text for Local Program Helps Babies Born Dependent on Opioids

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

babies, born suffering - dependent on opioids... innocent victims in alabama's opioid epidemic. tonight, a mother who was addicted to opioids during her pregnancy shares her story with us. waay 31 news anchor najahe sherman also learned about programs available here in huntsville to help pregnant mothers addicted to drugs. mother of three jenna gillespie says right now, she is drug free. but fighting her addiction to opioids is a daily struggle. jenna gillespie: 10:26:06:07 i started having really bad depression when i was in high school and i struggled from it for a really long time. doing benzos or opioids helped me get through it. gillespie has struggled with her opioid addiction most of her life including during her pregnancies. as a result, her son was born dependent on opiates. jenna gillespie: 10:21:32:17 i felt horrible seeing my child--my second child...seeing him have to detox. it was really hard. i felt really bad. i felt like i failed as a mom. gillespie's story plays out every day in hospitals across the tennessee valley. alabama ranks the highest in the country in the number of opioid prescriptions per capita. according to the centers for disease control and prevention, alabama has more opioid prescriptions than people. the state is now suing oxycontin maker purdue pharma lp for fueling the opioid epidemic by deceptively marketing prescription painkillers to generate billions of dollars in sales. stand-up- here at huntsville women and children's hospital there is a specific program to help the babies born addicted to opioids... and they're also working to come up with new ways to treat the babies. dr. stephanie israel: 14:28:23:24 we get our occupational therapist involved to do massages for example. we're focusing on ways to help those babies who are having symptoms with the withdraws that are not medicine. dr. stephanie israel is a pedestrian and told me about 100 babies are born at huntsville hospital addicted to opioids every year. they're immediately addmitted to the nicu dr. stephanie israel: 14:32:12:27 so, we have probably --in previous years, we would have up to 10 opioid dependent babies in the unit at one time. not always, but 6,7,8 was pretty frequent. gillespie's addiction, eventually landed her in jail. but it was through another program there in huntsville - a rehabilitation center called the alethea house women's hope north where gillepsie broke her addiction. 10:16:54:08 when i was pregnant with my third child i was addicted to opioids so i got on methadone. the methadone didn't help me . so i decided to go to in patient rehab at the aletheia house. certified peer recovery specialist at the center, carla bugg told me more about the program. carla bugg/ 8:44:13:01 a typical day would be...they start off around 9 am. they have a class that class for about an hour and a half. it's either general outpatient or intensive outpatient, which that class consist of information concerning substance use disorder., what drugs do to your body, what drugs do to your mind, what drugs are doing to the neighborhood and community as a whole. jenna gillespie told me through the aletheaia house program, she has been opioid free for nine months now... she recently graduated from the program and says she is committed to living an opioid free life for herself and her children. alabama providers wrote 5.8 million prescriptions for opioids in 2015, ranking us as the highest prescribing state in the nation. according to blue cross blue shield of alabama, a baby is born suffering from opioid addiction every