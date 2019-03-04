Speech to Text for Man Charged in 11-Year-Old Girl's Death

martin again at ten. new details.... a man is behind bars in dekalb county after - what the sheriff calls an act of pure evil! deputies say he killed 11-year- old amberly barnett. this man - christopher madison - is charged with capital murder after amberly body was found in the woods, about 200 yards from madison' s home. our sources tell us madison is the brother-in-law of amberly's aunt who she was living with when she went missing. waay 31's scottie kay spoke with a family friend about how they'll remember the little girl. an entire community is heartbroken after learning little amberly was strangled to death. now, they're just hoping justice is served. pkg: amanda adams, friend of amberly's family "just devastated and floored that we've got someone this evil in our community, and this happened just ten minutes from where i live." that was amanda adams' reaction when she learned one of her friend's daughters went missingonly to be found murdered. amanda adams, friend of amberly's family "this is the devil walking around on lookout mountain." adams remembers only good things about 11-year- old amberly barnett. amanda adams, friend of amberly's family "bright, happy, fun little girl. she loved track, she loved animals, she loved her family. she has a little brother and they were best friends." adams is a mother herself and says she can't imagine what barnett's mom is going through. amanda adams, friend of amberly's family "i pray daily that i'm never in those shoes. that's a feeling i hope i never experience." she says she's shocked that any one could hurtmuch less killan innocent child. amanda adams, friend of amberly's family "we, as a community, love our kids enough to let any predator know we will not stand for this. all of us will do everything we can to make sure you get the justice you deserve. we wouldn't push for time in jail. the death penalty. i believe he deserves nothing less than the death penalty." in the meantime, adams is asking the community to keep barnett's family in your thoughts and prayers. amanda adams, friend of amberly's family "she was a sweet little girl and she did not deserve this. i want her to be remembered for the innocence that she was, the beautiful little girl that she was, and not this." reporting in dekalb county, sk, waay 31 news madison is being held at the dekalb