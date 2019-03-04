Speech to Text for Churches and Businesses Collecting Supplies for Lee Co. Tornado Victims

churches and businesses around huntsville are also collecting donations for lee county. waay 31's casey albritton is live to explain how you can help the survivors. casey? i'm standing in the huntsville united methodist church where church members are creating tornado buckets... let me show you what they are filling them with....here are some gloves, a flashlight, a tarp and there's much more in here. everyone collecting donations has said they are asking for basic items right now. brittany camp/ associate pastor "even just the simplest things such as some trash bags, or some gloves to start digging through and looking through precious items, become very very important." brittany camp, associate pastor at huntsville united methodist church says they need volunteers to put the tornado buckets together. brittany camp/ associate pastor "we have these available for anyone in the community that would like to come pick one up they can fill it with the supplies and then return it here and we will make sure it gets to the disaster relief warehouse." we found other huntsville businesses stepping up to the challenge as well. clay coleman/ hyde homes "your home is supposed to be your safe place and when you go through something like that and it's gone, and everything you have and then people down in lee have lost loved ones...that's stuff you can't replace." clay coleman with hyde homes is asking for things like bottled water, containers, and blankets. clay coleman/ hyde homes "think about yourself...if you lost your house, what would you want someone to bring to you." clay says they will be giving donations to different churches and then the churches will take them to lee county. churches and businesses say you can bring items to them through out the day. everyone who is collecting donations told me they just want to make things a little bit easier for people in lee county. brittany camp/ associate pastor "they are simply mean to be a glimpse of hope for the days to come just to give them enough resources to get them started moving forward." other places that will be taking donations include church of the highlands, grant street church of christ, and the rock family worship center. again, they are asking for simple items....including food, water, and toilet paper. reporting in hsv, casey albritton, waay 31 news.