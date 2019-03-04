Speech to Text for Lee County Tornadoes Sunday Caused Path of Destruction

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new video into the waay 31 newsroom of the damage left behind in lee county. this was taken by a drone in salem - just east of opelika. trees were snapped in half - houses ripped off their foundations and shredded! tonight - emergency crews are still working to access the hardest hit areas... waay 31 is bringing you team coverage tonight as the rest of the state offers a helping hand to those who have to start over in east alabama.. all day waay 31's been scouring our sources for new information... here's the very latest. less than an hour ago -- the national weather service released new information from its preliminary report on the e-f-4 tornado. officials said the path of destruction stretched at least 24 miles long! they also estimated the twister was just under 1 mile wide! thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer... najahe sherman has the evening off... we start tonight with waay 31's sydney martin who is live in lee county tonight - after talking to one man who saw the storm rip through - and who was out trying to help the victims today.