Speech to Text for Frigid air reminds us winter is still here

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

15 minutes. cold has taken over as the big issue in our weather. huntsville did not warm above freezing until 1 pm monday afternoon, and tonight will be bitter. we will need to leave our faucets dripping each night through wednesday night, then we will start warming on thursday. this evening will cool from lower 30s and into the 20s. dressing in several warm layers topped with a winter coat is the best way to stay warm. you can always remove a layer if you become too warm. temperatures will drop into the high teens by tuesday morning, so the kids will need to dress in warm layers at the bus stop. the sun will come out tuesday afternoon and help to brighten the day. a sunny afternoon will offer a boost to the temperatures, and we will manage lower 40s for highs. wednesday will be sunny and cold again, starting near 20 degrees in the morning and warming to near 45 degrees in the afternoon. thursday is a transition day. temperatures will climb from mid-20s in the morning and into the mid-50s in the afternoon. clouds will begin increasing, and a chance for rain returns to our forecast on friday. we will add thunderstorms to the forecast saturday night.