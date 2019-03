Speech to Text for What's In The Flood Waters?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the flooding isn't just causing property damage -- it can pose a major health risk as well. we've recieved several warnings from the department of public health on how dirty flood water is. waay31's steven dilsizian uncovered the hazards of sewage overflow, after flooding. flooded homes...streets... and