Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning - Flood Warning View Alerts

Austin Jr. High Busted Water Pipe

Some Decatur students got an unexpected day off of school.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 5:51 PM
Updated: Mar. 4, 2019 5:54 PM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Austin Jr. High Busted Water Pipe

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a diplomat at that time.. some decatur students got an unexpected day off school ... when a water leak impacted austin junior high schools. waay 31's will robinson-smith shows us why school officials ultimately decided to send everyone home. school officials says one of the reasons they decided to close campus is because of the difficulty they've had just
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Florence
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Fayetteville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
Decatur
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Scottsboro
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events