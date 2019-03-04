Clear
Ramp and 12 Parking Spaces Closed Off

New details on the rental truck that got stuck driving under the parking deck at the Parkway Place Mall.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 5:47 PM
Updated: Mar. 4, 2019 5:55 PM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

new details on the rental truck that got stuck driving under the parking deck at the parkway place mall. a mall official said the u-haul is in the same place as it was yesterday and the ramp to the second level is closed.. also - 12 parking spaces around the top of the ramp are also blocked off.. they also said structural engineers are coming in to make sure everything is safe before they remove the uhaul..
