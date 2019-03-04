Speech to Text for Ramp and 12 Parking Spaces Closed Off

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details on the rental truck that got stuck driving under the parking deck at the parkway place mall. a mall official said the u-haul is in the same place as it was yesterday and the ramp to the second level is closed.. also - 12 parking spaces around the top of the ramp are also blocked off.. they also said structural engineers are coming in to make sure everything is safe before they remove the uhaul..