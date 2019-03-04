Speech to Text for Arrested for Child's Death

breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom! dekalb county authorities say they arrested - 33-year old christopher madison - in connection with the death of 11- year-old amberly barnett. he is now charged with capital murder.. authorities say the cause of death was strangulation.. they said amberly's body was found saturday morning - about 200 yards behind madison's house. this afternoon -- amberly's family is in shock. they live in polk county, georgia - about 70-miles southeast of dekalb county alabama. they say amberly had been staying at her aunt and uncle's home. her death has shattered the family and devastated her mother. nobody should bury their 11- year-old child. nobody should have hurt her. butted with come and do it to me. don't do it to her. don't take my baby. don't do that. butted with she deserves more than justice. she deserves her life. investigators won't share the complete details surrounding amberly's murdered.. but they did say it was brutal -- an act of pure evil..