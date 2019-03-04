Speech to Text for More Than 100 Tons of Items Donated

sydney tell us what you've seen today? dan- i've not been able to get to the heaviest hit areas - they're closed while search and rescue is underway. but take a look at this space behind me-this was someone's home until the e-f-4 tornado ripped through the area yesterday. you can see there is nothing left but a pool and a few cinderblocks. people in the area have told me the home owner is okay. we got into the beauregard area just after noon today we found dozens of volunteers at a local church helping gather food, toiletries, clothes anything that people in this area need. volunteers told us they estimated more than 100 tons of items have been donated so far. "i live about a half a mile from where the storm hit so our powers out so what great way to serve...we got no power so come up here and help. anyone who is in need can come get items for free. now the church actually told us it's at capacity for donations and are sending anyone who wants to donate to greater peace baptist church about 8 miles away. now throughout the day we've driven through the area this road we are on is one of the few roads open. live in lee county alabama sydney martin waay