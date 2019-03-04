Speech to Text for LawCall: Storm Damage Claims

out. you can send them to lawcall@waaytv.com. getting us started to be tonight we have will league from siniard, timberlake & league. glad to have you here. a lot of folks are cleaning up after storm damage. what is the process to make sure that your claim is going to match what your homeowners policy is going to look for. >> will league: we're at the time of year, the temperature is coming below freezing. make sure if you have an issue you want know what your policy is, and depending on what type of damage you sustain or what is going on on your property, you want to get with your insurance agent and go over your coverages. a lot if folks don't read that stuff, but if you have an issue, make sure to get a list, document the damage, those will will -- those are the same in my book read the fine print to know what is covered and what is not. it's boring stuff and nobody likes to do it, but it's always good to do that. once you get your insurance company out there, adjuster will come out and make an estimate as to what it's going to take to fix this and that sort of thing. you may want to get your own estimate, somebody outside your insurance company and then the negotiate process starts with adjuster or the insurance carrier and if that fails sometimes you have to hire an attorney such as heath or myself. watch for scams. you have screws that come in and go to storm areas, give out cars and start the work and the insurance company pays the money and they start the work and leave town. so just make sure you have a reputable company and do your research and know who is going to work on your home, what your issues are, and make sure that everything is covered under your insurance. you know, adjuster will make a list and do his or her estimate and make sure you do one as well, because you don't want to resolve your claim only to find out you have more damage that is not covered now that you have gone ahead and signed the release. >> sharon doviet: you brought a great expert dealing with some problems. >> will league: we just finished a case where lighted incentive strike burned down a place and we had litigation with the insurance company. >> heath brooks: one of the things particularly with fires to expound on what you're talking about, we take pictures of stuff. i know nobody really wants to run around their house and take pictures of all the stuff laying around the tvs, stuff in the drawers, but when you have a damage, like a fire damage, all your stuff is gone. flood and tornadoes. and we don't remember all the things that we had when it's gone. so i had a good tip many years ago, take pictures of things around your house, put it in a fire box or something or safety deposit box and if something terrible happens, the worst case scenario happened,