Speech to Text for Tornado Survivor Reflects on Rebuilding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

beauregard -- one of the hardest hit areas. people who survived the 2011 tornado outbreak know it will be a long road ahead for lee county. waay 31's casey albritton spoke to one woman who was forced to rebuild after she lost everything in an e-f 5 tornado.. i'm standing here in front of a united methodist church where