Fmr. Colorado Gov. Announces 2020 Run

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper Announces 2020 Presidential Run.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 7:41 AM
Updated: Mar. 4, 2019 7:41 AM
Posted By: John Wood

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past 30 min --former colorado gov. john hickenlooper --announced run --points to success as businessman --time as mayor of denver and governor for 8 years --touted passing tough emissions laws --passed universal background checks and banned high capacity magazines
