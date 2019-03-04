Speech to Text for Monday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. two different tornadoes touched down in beauregard, alabama-- that's in lee county near auburn. 14 people in the state are dead from yesterday's storms. this morning the national weather service will be out surveying the damage. beauregard wasn't the only alabama town hit in lee county. smiths station also saw a tornado tear through. this is a look at just a small portion of the damage left behind. georgia also saw their fair share of tornadoes. 9 people were killed in the state from the storms. this is a look at the damge near macon. those storms stretched from columbus-- all the way down to macon. there's a new bus stop this morning for kids who live on keel mountain road in new hope. it's due to flooding the roads still being too dangerous for school buses. the drop-off location is the parking lot at cedar point church of christ on cedar point road-- just south of cherry tree lane. huntsville police are searching for a 17 year old wanted in connection to a shooting. he's wanted for assault and domestic violence. police responded to huntsville hospital saturday night when a gunshot victim showed up. the victim told police her boyfriend accidentally shot her while handing her the gun-- however-- her story changed several times. right now-- police aren't sure how the shooting started or happened. we're expecting to learn more about the death of an 11- year- old amberly barnett in dekalb county. her body was found saturday, less than 12 hours after her mother reported amberly missing. she'd been at her aunt's home...and someone reported seeing a strange, dark colored suv around the same time. the former governor of colorado announced his candidacy for president in 2020. john hickenlooper served as the mayor of denver before spending 8 years as governor. he touted his achievments of enacting tough methane restrictions and banning high capacity magazines. he will be speaking later this morning on good morning america. the hearing for the alabama woman who left america to join isis who now wants to come back-- is expected to take place today. a judge granted the hearing to hoda muthana after the state department denied her request to return to the u-s. lawyers for the family say muthana is willing to surrender to any charges as long as the u-s government helps