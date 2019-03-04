Clear
4 Americans Dead in Helicopter Crash

4 Americans Dead in Helicopter Crash in Nairobi, Kenya.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 7:35 AM
Updated: Mar. 4, 2019 7:35 AM
Posted By: John Wood

Speech to Text for 4 Americans Dead in Helicopter Crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news desk. --within past 40 min --4 americans and local pilot die in kenya --helicopter crash --central island national park --photo of kenya pilot mario magonga --previously worked for kenya's deputy president --cleared to fly high profile guests, including obama --ap report --crash sunday evening --two helicoptors took off after visit to
