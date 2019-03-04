Speech to Text for CHRIS FINAL WX

new york. storm force 31's meteorologist chris smith is here with a look at the forecast. the rain will begin increasing between midnight and 3 am late saturday night and early sunday morning. by 7 am, nearly all of the tennessee valley can expect to have falling rain. areas of heavy rain are possible from 8 am through 2 pm sunday. rain will gradually fade from 3 pm around the shoals through 6 pm around sand mountain. sunday's impacts heavy rain can lead to flash flooding. thunderstorms can generate some loud thunder like that brain- rattling thunder that happened early last week. while the thunder can be loud, and wind gusts of 40-50 mph are possible, the main risk zone for severe thunderstorms capable of producing 60+ mph winds will stay south of us.