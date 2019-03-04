CHRIS FINAL WX

Clear
Posted: Mar. 3, 2019 10:30 PM
Updated: Mar. 3, 2019 10:30 PM
new york. storm force 31's meteorologist chris smith is here with a look at the forecast. the rain will begin increasing between midnight and 3 am late saturday night and early sunday morning. by 7 am, nearly all of the tennessee valley can expect to have falling rain. areas of heavy rain are possible from 8 am through 2 pm sunday. rain will gradually fade from 3 pm around the shoals through 6 pm around sand mountain. sunday's impacts heavy rain can lead to flash flooding. thunderstorms can generate some loud thunder like that brain- rattling thunder that happened early last week. while the thunder can be loud, and wind gusts of 40-50 mph are possible, the main risk zone for severe thunderstorms capable of producing 60+ mph winds will stay south of us.the rain will begin increasing between midnight and 3 am late saturday night and early sunday morning. by 7 am, nearly all of the tennessee valley can expect to have falling rain. areas of heavy rain are possible from 8 am through 2 pm sunday. rain will gradually fade from 3 pm around the shoals through 6 pm around sand mountain. sunday's impacts heavy rain can lead to flash flooding. thunderstorms can generate some loud thunder like that brain- rattling thunder that happened early last week. while the thunder can be loud, and wind gusts of 40-50 mph are
Huntsville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Florence
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Fayetteville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Decatur
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
