Flooding keeps Ditto Landing closed to visitors

today's rain caused one road in dekalb county to shut down. the emergency management agency says a section of county road 112 is closed to traffic. that's because water is flowing over the top of the roadway. waay 31 has been keeping track of flooded communities all across north alabma. officials tell us ... with more rain this weekend ... it could be a few days until the water level begins to go down at ditto landing. waay 31's brittany collins ... where she talked with people who can't wait for ditto landing to reopen. brittany. greg, people who stopped by hobbs island pit stop are still waiting for ditto landing to open back up...but with the water still covering the entrance, there's no specific date on when it'll be accessible for people again. wesley terrell tells me he goes to ditto landing most days. fishing...fishing. lots of times we'll take our bicycles from alders creek green way from where i live on bailey cove and we'll do a long all day bike ride to ditto landing. but since the consistent rain...his plans for activities have been put on hold for about 2 weeks. terrell says in 2003 he remembers the hobbs island pit stop store being 2-3 feet under water from flooding. this time they prepared in case it happened again. the water came really close to coming over the road. we prepared for it. dug trenches. filled like 80 sand bags to keep it from coming into the store. i reached out to the ditto landing executive director brandi quick ...she says based on projections there won't be a significant rise in water today...it'll stay steady and start to go down in a couple of days. then, they will announce the cleanup for trash and debris. ditto is a semi attraction. people come here to get fishing supplies. we have our own supplies here. breakfast, lunch and dinner. terrell says with ditto landing being closed, hobbs island pit stop is losing customers. since they closed the mountain going over carl t, the traffic has increased...but with the bad weather when it's pouring down rain, who wants to pull over and stop. there's no exact date on when the clean up at ditto landing will begin ... but people are already starting to pick up trash ...reporting live in madison co. brittany collins