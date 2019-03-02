Speech to Text for MADISON ACADEMY LOSES BATTLE TO CENTRAL-TUSCALOOSA

and domestic violence. welcome back everyone. we are back at legacy arena for the final day of the high school basketball state tournament. two teams from the tennessee valley hit the hardwoods earlier today, madison academy and hazel green. and both these teams battling for their chance to win their second straight title. today's state finals games started with the ladies of madison academy taking on central-tuscaloosa, and things didn't end in the mustangs favor falling short by just three points 68-65. alissa flowers/madison academy girls head basketball coach: "frankly, i don't think we came ready to play." the falcons held madison academy to less than 20 points going into halftime. alissa flowers/madison academy girls head basketball coach: "i was a little upset at them because i know this group and i know that that was not that group the first half of this game and i was like 'where's my team?'" so, flowers told her girls... alissa flowers/madison academy girls head basketball coach: "you can dig yourself out of the hole. i just kind of just put it in their hands you know and said it's up to you guys and you can go do it if you want to." and the lady mustangs did just that outscoring central in the second half. leading the pack was senior jasmine gracie with a double double of 12 points and 13 rebounds. alissa flowers/madison academy girls head basketball coach: "jasmine's been clutch since i've known her. i mean like last year in the post season she was clutch for us and i watched their post season games from the year before, before i was the coach and she was clutch then and that's just the kind of player that she is." another key player, freshman libby privett who hit all five of the mustangs threes in the fourth quarter. libby privett/madison academy freshman: "i just knew that my team needed somebody to step up and my coaches have just been telling me all year just to be ready and just be ready to play my role and that's what i tried to do." but even though they lost, the mustangs are remembering what meant most this year. jaden langford/madiso n academy senior: "i'm just thankful for the relationships that we've built this year. i've been on a lot of teams at ma and like this is the most special team to me, so yeah." that's a wrap on the high school state basketball tournament down here at the bjcc. one more huge congrats to all 13 teams from north alabama who played this week! reporting in birmingham, lauren cavasinni, waay 31 sports. .