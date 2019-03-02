Speech to Text for MISSING 11-YEAR-OLD DEKALB CO. GIRL FOUND DEAD

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight ... we begin with a heartbreaking story happening in sand mountain. right now ... dekalb county sheriff's investigators are looking for answers about the death of an 11- year- old girl. thanks for watching at ten. i'm greg privett. we've been bringing you updates all day as we've learned more about the disappearance of amberly barnett. searchers found her body this morning. waay 31's sierra phillips was in dekalb county today as the story developed. me "i'm here at the dekalb county sheriff's office. this is where i went to two news conferences to learn as much as we can about the search for 11 year old amberly barnett i talked with neighbors in the area who say they're surprise this happened in their community" clanton - "it was shocking-- you don't hear nothing about that around here." terry clanton lives here in the mt. vernon area of dekalb county. he tells me the news that amberly barnett was found dead early this morning was hard to hear, because their community is so close. clanton "what ain't kin is real close friends" saturday- we learned deputies got a call about the missing girl around 730 friday night. they went to county road 822. the search started in dekalb co., then expanded to cherokee county and part of georgia. 11 hours later, barnett was found dead. the effect of this tragedy extended to law enforcement. welden - "i will say directly from the heart. being in this career and this job, the way we do it is 100 percent from the heart" the investigation is still going on. and there's still a lot we don't know. welden "we are diligent...diligent ly.... pursuing different avenues and lord willing we will have answers to those questions. " for now- clanton says the community will hold on to each other. clanton - "everybody takes care of everybody" in dekalb co sp waay31 news the dekalb county sheriffs office says they'll likely have