Speech to Text for Residents Slowly Recovering from Flooding in Nathan Estates in Muscle Shoals

right now, people in the shoals are still recovering from the historic flooding that made its way into their homes. "it's heartbreaking because stuff you don't even think about is destroyed and it's horrible." now, these same communities are facing another threat of flooding. folks in muscle shoals are still reeling from the last round of non-stop rain. waay 31's alex torres-perez talked with people about what they're doing to prepare. right now, i'm standing on carolyn pate's front yard in nathan estates. you can see how much water is still left on the road after the historic flooding. this is how high the water made it up. right now, carolyn is cleaning up her home despite the threat of more flooding coming to the area on sunday. "i can't imagine it doing more damage" but that's not stopping public work crews from trying to keep these homes safe. they've been working night and day to get water off of roads and out of people's homes. now, they're preparing for tomorrow. "the water is going to rise. we are trying to do our best to control it." muscle shoals public works director butch fleming says crews are split into two teams. one team is monitoring the pumps removing water on the roads. the other is cleaning up problem areas as people who live here prepare for more rain. fleming says there are steps homeowners can take to prevent their homes from flooding. "the homeowners got to realize the ditches, the gutters. keep them clean and hooked up. water is geting away from your house because that will back up on you." fleming says he's never seen flooding get this bad. seeing all the damage has been frustrating for him. but people who live here keep him going. "this man over here has go 4 inches of water and puts his arm around me....that's tough" and people impacted by the flooding say they appreciate all the help. "i do praise god because i know something good is going to come out of this and i do feel blessed." reporting in colbert co... atp